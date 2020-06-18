Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' new home has everything from a wine cellar to a poolhouse The Modern Family actress and Wells The Bachelorette star own a number of properties

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have an increasing property portfolio, with their latest purchase sounding the dreamiest yet! The celebrity couple recently bought a modern farmhouse in Studio City for just under $4million, which boasts five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, Variety reveals. The home was built in 2018, and features a walk-in wine cellar, a soundproof movie theatre, a large poolhouse and even a smart house allowing for the lights, audio system and security cameras to all be monitored using a smartphone or an iPad. The master suite in the property offers its own sitting area with a fireplace and a marble-floored bathroom.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have bought a modern farmhouse boasting impressive features

Currently, Sarah and Wells are isolating in their property in Valley Village, and it looks like they are having a lot of fun during lockdown together! In May, Wells celebrated his birthday, and Sarah decorated the poolside with helium balloons which spelt out the words 'Happy birthday Wells'. The TV personality posted footage of himself lounging on an inflatable car-shaped lilo in the pool, and wrote alongside it: "Quarantine birthdays are lit."

Wells celebrated his birthday during lockdown - with all the balloons!

Sarah and Wells have been engaged since July 2019, and recently the former Bachelor in Paradise star revealed that they have currently paused their wedding plans. Talking to Access Hollywood, he said: "There are no wedding plans. What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?" When asked whether they would consider a Zoom wedding, he added: "If it lasts really really long, I think we could do a small backyard thing?"

The celebrity couple first started dating in 2017 after Wells direct messaged Sarah to ask her for tacos. They announced their engagement last summer with a quote from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 1995 movie It Takes Two. Sarah shared a photo of Wells proposing to her on the beach, and wrote alongside the picture: "That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff."

