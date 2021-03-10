Bachelorette fans may be in for an epic surprise after Matt James' season ends Major Bachelor spoilers ahead

MAJOR THE BACHELOR SPOILERS AHEAD

The Bachelor bosses have reportedly decided to host two seasons of The Bachelorette this year, featuring Katie Thurston AND Matt James' finalist Michelle Young.

Bachelor insider and podcast host Stephen Carbone has claimed that Michelle will get her own season later in the summer, after becoming a fan favorite.

Michelle will allegedly be dumped before the final rose in next week's finale.

Katie is expected to be the next Bachelorette

The school teacher, however, has decided to stay with her class this school year and so ABC bosses decided to film Katie's season early in 2021 before focusing on Michelle.

The website alleges that Katie's season will begin taping "at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico in a few weeks," before Bachelor in Paradise will film in June.

Michelle's season will film "likely in July," after the school year is finished.

Katie, who also appeared on Matt's season, became the subject of the rumours after Carbone, known as Reality Steve, tweeted: "(SPOILER): At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette. Katie gets eliminated on Monday's episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt."

Matt's season has been riddled with controversy

Matt was announced as the first Black male bachelor in June 2020.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," Matt said of the news at the time. "We can't have change until we put that first foot forward, and that first foot forward for the Bachelor franchise is having a Black lead, so I'm excited to take on that role."

However, his season has been riddled with controversy, after it emerged frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell had attended antebellum parties in 2018 while at college.

Chris Harrison has stepped down for the rest of this season

Host Chris Harrison was then forced to step down after he defended her actions, and appeared to talk over Rachel Lindsay - the first black Bachelorette - when she attempted to explain why Rachael's actions were insensitive.

Emmanuel Acho will host the After The Final Rose special in two weeks.

