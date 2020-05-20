Modern Family's Sarah Hyland dyed her brunette hair cherry pink and we almost didn’t recognise her The American actress has tried out a bold new look with a home dye job and the results are simply stunning

As quarantine continues to separate us from our hairdressers, many of us have been experimenting with new looks at home ourselves - and celebrities are no exception. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has just dyed her hair a stunning shade of cherry pink, and as she showed off the results on Instagram, she looked like a completely different person. “‘I wanna be where the people are…” #QuaranTINT crew (I did this all by myself! Very proud),” she wrote on Instagram, referencing a song from Disney’s The Little Mermaid - and we’re sure Ariel would approve of the actress joining the redhead club - the new look certainly makes her green eyes pop!

The Modern Family star’s stunning new hair colour really makes her beautiful green eyes stand out

If you fancy copying Sarah and doing your own dye job at home, now’s the perfect time. After all, if you decide cherry pink’s not the right shade for you, no-one outside your household need see it. Semi-permanent dye will fade out over time - just remember to test a strand of hair first to see the effect, since the final colours will differ depending on your hair shade. Use protective gloves and be careful not to stain the scalp and keep the colour away from the skin at the hairline and nape of the neck.

RELATED: 17 Celebrities who’ll convince you to try pink hair while on lockdown

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint, 14.50, Look Fantastic

Sarah’s change of image is something of a big deal for the 29-year-old star, who very rarely strays far from her natural brunette. She did experiment with blonde highlights in 2018 but she didn’t keep the sun-kissed look for long, before going back to her tried and tested raven locks.

Sarah Hyland experimented with her look in 2018 adding blonde highlights

RELATED: The best temporary pink hair colours for a lockdown hair transformation

It just goes to show that taking a risk and trying something new is well worth it. We’ll be watching with interest to see if Sarah keeps the new colour once lockdown is over - or maybe she’ll even try a different vibrant shade?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.