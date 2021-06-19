Joséphine Jobert reveals Death in Paradise filming secrets from set of season 11 The actress is back in Guadeloupe

Joséphine Jobert has loved being back in Guadeloupe to film the latest season of Death in Paradise, and on Friday between takes, she decided to dip into her Instagram DMs to answer some questions about the series.

In response to someone asking: "Out of curiosity, around how long does hair/makeup take before filming?" the French actress revealed that she - and some of her co-stars - are usually in the makeup chair for 40-45 minutes before they step onto set.

Another person enquired how long each episode of the much-loved BBC drama takes to film, to which Joséphine replied: "It takes approx one week and a half [to film an episode]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes on Death in Paradise season 11

Well, there we have it! Joséphine and her co-star Ralf Little have been very active on social media since they made their return to the Caribbean island to begin shooting new episodes.

Last week, Ralf shared a behind-the-scenes video of the pouring rain as it interrupted filming for the day, joking that viewers never get to see this side of the weather on the show.

Joséphine and Ralf are back filming season 11 of Death in Paradise

In the clip, he could be heard saying: "A little taste of paradise for you," before singing the show's upbeat theme tune. He continued: "This is the bit that you don't see on the show!"

Fans still have a while to go before new episodes begin airing, given that filming only kicked off this month. However, the BBC has given a hint of what to expect in season 11 in a new synopsis, which reads: "Series eleven will see even more mysterious murders, guest stars galore, huge surprises and plenty of twists. How will Marlon cope without JP?

"Will Neville disclose how he really feels about Florence and how will she respond to this bombshell? If that's not enough, could the return of familiar faces to the island cause trouble in paradise?"

