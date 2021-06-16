Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert wants to be on Strictly Come Dancing

Death in Paradise stars Josephine Jobert and Tahj Miles took part in an Instagram Stories Q&A where they were asked about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing - and it sounds like the two of them are up for the challenge!

When asked by a fan, Tahj said: "I can't really dance. I mean I can, I can follow instructions, but I wouldn't be the best." Josephine pressed him, asking him whether he'd still take part, and he replied: "Yes why not!"

WATCH: Josephine Jobert admits crying after Tobi Bakare left the show

She enthusiastically agreed, adding: "Yeah me too, we should do it together, we'd win it together!" We'd love to see that!

Ralf Little, who plays Neville Parker on the show, has also previously opened up about taking part in a reality series, telling HELLO!: "I think that it's very easy to be dismissive of things. I think, people who participate in Strictly and do well in Strictly, they're learning a real skill, an art form, and there’s something really rewarding about that. The same goes for Dancing on Ice.

"Will and I talked about it on the podcast and... [he] said [he'd go on] I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I was like, 'Really?' Will said, 'It’s the biggest and why not?' So I said I’d be quite interested in Dancing on Ice, just for the fact that you're learning an entirely new skill. You go in not able to ice skate and you’d come out being able to do triple axels or whatever they do. So let's just say right now, I don't have any particular plans to be doing one, but never say never."

Ralf has also opened up about reality shows

The cast are back filming Death in Paradise season 11, and we can't wait to see what they have in store! Ralf also opened up about when he might bow out of the show, saying: "I don’t have an end date in mind. I’ll definitely be coming back for this one [season 11] without question and look, I just love it. I love the show; I love being in the show. I love working on the show. I'm a fan of it. I just absolutely love it, so I'm not in any hurry to finish."

