Is Netflix's Elite season four worth the watch? See what fans have been saying about the new series here…

It's been a long 12-month wait for Elite fans but now, that wait is finally over thanks to brand new episodes landing on Netflix last week.

The Spanish series, which first aired in 2018, is back for more drama featuring our favourite gang of elite teenagers. But is the show worth the watch?

MORE: This Is Pop: All you need to know about Netflix docuseries everyone is talking about

The original Netflix show has been a huge hit with fans since it began and series four is, so far, no different. The new season follows the events of Polo's death and how fan-favourites like Samuel, Guzman, Ander, Omar, Cayetana, and Rebeca are navigating school with the arrival of new students and a new principal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elite season four official trailer

They'll continually be tested by the new kids and the new rules set out at the school which could mean yet another murder if it follows Elite's previous plotlines.

Taking to social media, plenty of fans have been giving their view on the new episodes. One person was thoroughly enjoying it, writing: "Elite is not giving me a chance to breathe with this opening scene. #Netflix #Elite Season four is now streaming. I've been on the edge of my seat..."

Another was equally impressed, tweeting: "#Elite continues to be the best show on Netflix with season four." A third wrote: "After binging #Elite season four in two days. I'm going to need season five @netflix."

MORE: Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan shares sweet new video with co-star - and fans are saying same thing

Season four of Elite has received high praise from fans

Meanwhile, Elite continued to rack up the positive reviews on Twitter. Another fan said on Twitter: "A few more episodes then I'm done Season four of @ELITENETFLlX on @netflix It's been super amazing and been worth the wait. #Elite #EliteNetflix #Eliteseason4."

A fifth user on social media was also impressed, tweeting: "Finished season 4 of @ELITENETFLlX on @netflix and it was pretty amazing. That whole entire series is well done. #Elite4 #EliteNetflix #Eliteseason4 #elite #EliteWeek #Elite #netflix."

And there's good news for Netflix users who are loving the show – season five has already been renewed, so they can look forward to more episodes in the future!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.