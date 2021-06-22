This Is Pop: All you need to know about Netflix docuseries everyone is talking about The series has already generated a lot of conversation

If there's anything Netflix users love, it's a documentary series. And now, there's a brand new one out to enjoy – This Is Pop. The eight-part series has already generated lots of conversation and provides a deep dive into some of the music industry's biggest subjects and genres from country to boybands with Britpop and Auto-Tune in between.

Intrigued to know more about the show? Read on to find out everything you need to know from synopsis to release date and what fans have to say...

WATCH: Netflix's This Is Pop - see the official trailer

What is Netflix's This Is Pop about?

This Is Pop is an eight-part docuseries investigating the music industry. The episodes will delve deep into various different aspects of popular music from country to hip-hop, and will include interviews and snippets from some of the world's biggest music artists.

Stars set to make an appearance include, Shania Twain, Boyz II Men and members from bands like Blur, Backstreet Boys and ABBA, as well as renowned producer and singer, Babyface.

When is Netflix's This Is Pop out?

All eight episodes of This Is Pop landed on Netflix on Tuesday 22 June, so fans can binge the entire series from today – enjoy!

Abba's Benny Andersson makes an appearance among plenty of other big stars

What are fans saying about Netflix's This Is Pop?

This Is Pop has only been out for a few hours, but the series has already been trending on social media due to one particular moment. In the episode, Auto-Tune, rapper and singer T-Pain calls out fellow artist Usher for "ruining music" due to his use of auto-tune in his songs – something which T-Pain says sparked "four years of depression".

Fans have been quick to defend the star on social media, while also giving their verdict on the series as a whole. One person tweeted: "The #ThisIsPop docuseries on Netflix is good."

Another fan wrote: "I went on Netflix to pick something I can watch while eating ice cream, and voila! The perfect show of the moment appeared, This is Pop. Starting with the episode on Swedish musicians #thisispop."

