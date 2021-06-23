Shirley Ballas talks Bruno Tonioli's return to Strictly Come Dancing The head judge also revealed if Motsi will be coming back

Strictly Come Dancing's head judge Shirley Ballas has discussed who out of her fellow judges will be returning for the new series later this year.

After last year's ballroom competition was interrupted by the pandemic, long-standing judge Bruno Tonioli was unable to appear due to travel restrictions from the USA where he resides.

MORE: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli team up for brand new show

However, Shirley appears confident that the Italian dancer will return this year – but it's a decision in the hands of BBC bosses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announce exciting news

The professional ballroom dancer told GB News this week: "I do believe that Motsi is back, Bruno they are still deciding depending on the rules flying in and flying out. I know Bruno, if he can make it he will."

Shirley's confirmation that Motsi will return comes after it was reported that she was leaving to take part in the German edition of the show.

The judge, who is the sister of Strictly champion Oti, was said to have reportedly signed up for a theatrical tour of German show, Let's Dance, leading many to wonder if there would be a clash in schedule – but it seems fans can look forward to seeing Motsi take her seat on the panel once again.

MORE: Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts begs Strictly bosses to take his phone calls

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is just like her dad Gorka Marquez in cute new video

Shirley revealed Motsi is back but Bruno is yet to be confirmed

It's around this time of year that the professional dancers and judges gear up for another season on the BBC programme. The producers on the show are also reportedly pulling their celebrity line-up together ready to reveal over the coming months before the show starts in September.

Karen Hauer opened up about the upcoming series in a recent interview with HELLO! expressing her excitement at returning. "We start prep in July. At some point in July we start getting all together.

"It's something that we always look forward to – Strictly is the best time of the year, especially now. I'm really looking forward to getting back and training people, seeing people transform themselves is something I always look forward to when Strictly comes along, and just seeing everybody. I'm grateful more than ever for my job and being able to do what I love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.