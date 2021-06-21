Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is just like her dad Gorka Marquez in cute new video The Strictly stars got engaged earlier this year

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their adorable little girl Mia in July 2019 - and despite their daughter only being a month away from her second birthday, it's already clear to see that she is taking after her parents.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, 36-year-old Gemma revealed that little Mia shares fiancé Gorka's very hungry habit… the father-daughter duo are always eating!

"Both always eating [laughing emoji]," Gemma penned over the heartwarming video of Mia tucking into mouthfuls of pasta from her dad's plate whilst he nonchalantly watched the highlights from the football on TV.

The pair looked adorable twinning in similar outfits as they dined together. Gorka sported a pair of lilac sweat shorts and a classic white tee whilst Mia looked lovely in a lilac jumper. So cute!

Gemma posted a sweet tribute to Gorka for Father's Day on Sunday

It's not the first time the couple's followers have been left swooning over Gorka and Mia's adorable similarities. Last month, the pair posed for a selfie wearing matching peach coloured outfits – and fans loved it.

"Gorgeous pic! Mia is the image of you both," wrote one fan, whilst several others agreed: "So cute! You're always matching."

Gemma also often shares videos of Mia trying her hand at dancing, taking after her dad's exceptional ballroom skills.

Gemma posted the video of the pair dancing together in their home gym

The Emmerdale star is a first-time mum and often turns to fans for parenting advice, including on the issue of passports.

Gemma and Gorka are planning on travelling to Spain when restrictions allow, in order to allow the professional dancer to reunite with his family.

Taken aback that her daughter, who is nearly two, would have to use her passport from when she was a newborn baby, Gemma called on her parent friends to lend their advice.

Gorka proposed to Gemma in February this year

She explained: "I'm just watching the news, I'm hopefully going to go to Spain towards the end of the year with Mia, it's just dawned on me though – she's a tiny baby on the passport!"

"She doesn't look anything like that now? Is it true I have to wait until she's five to renew it? She's genuinely a tiny bald baby on her passport."

Much to Gemma's surprise, fans assured her that little Mia will have to keep the same passport until she is five.

