Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has spoken out about the competition's judging process, following this year's string of controversial eliminations.

Robin, 41, who appeared on series eight to 11 of the BBC show, has criticised judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas for not setting clear criteria of what they're looking for from contestants, and instead voting based on "personal preference" more than technique.

"Some judges are looking more at the technical side, others are looking more at the performance side. So it comes down to personal preference at the end of the day," the professional Latin and Ballroom dancer told The Radio Times.

WATCH: The judges chose to send home Ranvir and Giovanni, a decision which proved controversial

He continued: "Which is why it's such a tough job for the judges, especially when it comes down to Shirley [Ballas] having that deciding vote. It comes down to her own personal preference really, and it depends exactly what that person is looking for."

Robin, who left the show in 2014, explained what he would do to make the judging process fairer: "If I had to make one choice, it would be to put Couple's Choice at the quarter-final stage, and get everyone to do two dances there so they could do a couple's choice and another dance."

The pro added: "I think [doing Couple's Choice in the quarter-finals] would have made it easier, especially with it being shorter this year. There were so many dances to choose from. I feel like we've perhaps been neglected from some of the other ballroom dances. We're missing one Rumba and a couple of other ballroom dances this year and I'd perhaps liked to have seen some more of the traditional ballroom.

Robin was a dancer on the show between series 8 and 11

"It's harder to judge a Couples' Choice dance against a ballroom [or] latin dance."

Last week Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice became the seventh couple to leave the competition after they landed in the dance-off against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer. The decision proved a controversial one, with many viewers left disappointed.

Four couples will now dance for the chance to lift the Glitterball trophy in the 2020 final this weekend: Bill and Oti, HRVY and Janette, Jamie and Karen and Maisie and Gorka.

