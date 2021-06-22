Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts begs Strictly bosses to take his phone calls The TV star is desperate to appear on the BBC One show

Martin Roberts has taken to social media in a bid to get Strictly bosses' attention after he claimed they "won't even have a phone call" with him.

The Homes Under The Hammer star shared a lengthy video on Twitter, begging the BBC One show to consider him for a spot on this year's series.

Martin even urged his followers to start a campaign for "#martin4strictly", admitting he's had "a really rough few weeks" and is "running out of chances" to do the show.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara announces surprising new role

Speaking to his 27,000 followers from his car, he said: "Hey, Martin here, I need your help. I’m just sitting outside a house filming in Coventry and you know what? I’m a bit cheesed off.

"It’s been a really rough few weeks and I’ve just heard that Strictly, which is something that I’d absolutely love to do, won’t even have a phone call with me to see if I might be somebody who might be suitable for Strictly.

"And it is something that I would love to do, and not even offering me the chance to have a quick conversation and point out the fact that I haven’t got many years left in me,” he continued.

Martin urged his followers for help

"My body is falling apart, the guarantee is falling apart on various bits and pieces. And I am running out of chances to do something that I would love to do, and my daughter would love me to do, and I think I would be really fun at."

Pleading with his fans, Martin suggested: "So could we start some kind of campaign? This is probably totally wrong and I shouldn’t be asking, but can we get a ground swell, can anyone be bothered to actually try and do something?

"Let’s do a hashtag #martin4strictly and see if we can just at least get me somewhere down the line to have a chance to do this, because loads of people seem to think they’d quite enjoy me on it, and I would certainly love to give it a chance."

Martin is desperate for a spot on Strictly 2021

Alluding that he has some dance experience, Martin added: "I’ve got some ghosts to do with dancing which I’ve got to try and exorcise, all will be revealed!

"But yeah, sorry to ask and all that, but I’m a bit hacked off really! So whatever you can do to help and if you happen to be from Strictly, give me a chance just to at least tell you what I’d like to do, okay? That would be really great, seriously, thanks for any help you can give me!"

HELLO! Online has contacted Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

