Everything we know about live-action Snow White film so far Snow White is set to be adapted into a live-action film, and we can’t wait!

Move aside, Kirsten Stewart! Disney has announced a new planned live-action version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and we can’t wait to see what they have planned! Find out everything we know about the adaptation so far…

MORE: Cruella: is Disney's newest remake worth the watch?

Who is playing Snow White in the live-action adaptation?

Rachel Zegler, who is set to make her debut as Maria in the upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, is set to play Snow white. Speaking about the casting choice, director Marc Webb told Deadline: “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for West Side Story

Sharing the exciting news herself, Rachel shared a screenshot of her name trending alongside ‘Snow White’, adding: “Well that's a Thing that is Happening.”

What will Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs be about?

According to Deadline, the new adaptation will expand on the story of the original while adding plenty of new music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have previously written music for The Greatest Showman, La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.

Rachel will star as Snow White

The original 1937 film, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, follows Snow White as she befriends seven loveable dwarfs, Doc, Grumpy, Sneezy, Sleepy, Bashful, Happy, and Dopey, after being forced to flee her wicked stepmother the Queen, who wants her dead after she becomes “the fairest of them all”.

MORE: Emma Stone’s major beauty secret is infused in this incredible new eye cream

MORE: 5 hottest new films and TV shows to stream this week

When will Snow White be released?

Unfortunately fans might have quite a while to wait for this one, as filming won’t begin until 2022. But we’re sure it will be very worth the wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.