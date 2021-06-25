10 feel-good movies that will make you want to be a better person From Fatherhood to Someone Great

What does it mean to be a better person? There are so many ways to deconstruct this which could spiral into the depths of overthinking. But what better way than disengaging from the outside world and being challenged by entertainment to motivate you into self-improvement.

Feel-good movies have the potential to fuel change, whether that be by broadening your horizons or educating you on complex issues that are often dismissed. Here at HELLO! we share a range of ten feel-good movies that will want to make you a better person.

Fatherhood

Kevin Hart and Melody Hurd as Matthew and Maddy

More recently released to Netflix, starring Kevin Hart, we see a widowed new dad coping with the doubts and fears as he raises his child alone. The Netflix film is based on the real-life story of Matthew Logelin and teaches us that when life is difficult we can't just give up. It is a feel-good story that will have you smiling throughout.

Instant Family

Have some tissues ready for when you watch this loving film

Instant Family will instantly(!) alter your perspective on the world of foster care and adoptions. The movie follows an altruistic couple who are inspired to foster and adopt three children who are not interested in being parented. Following the pattern of a feel-good movie, the film is funny and heart-warming yet also an emotional rollercoaster which unravels the realities of navigating a new family dynamic. The film also highlights that it doesn't matter if you are not the perfect fit for a role but that you need to be determined to beat the challenges that you may face.

Soul

You may also become a Jazz fan after watching Soul

Soul is a joyful film that was released on Disney+ in 2020 with a message that relays the importance to make the most out of your life. The story follows Joe Gardner who is on a journey to reunite his soul to his body. Under the humour, the film has a deeper message which radiates why you should appreciate who you are, helping those around you and finding out what truly makes you happiest.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Jaden and Will Smith

A classic film, the 2006 biographical drama will make you cry happy tears but will also motivate you to find your purpose as we see struggling salesman Chris Gardener, played by Will Smith, find his. This film offers you the confidence to ignore other people's doubts and that you should believe in yourself even if the rest of the world doesn't.

School of Rock

Jack Black as Dewey Finn

Everyone's favourite musician loses his job and decides to impersonate his friend as a substitute teacher at a private school, teaching the students the flair behind rock and roll. The comedic film teaches you to loosen up whilst also giving into your passions and striving to your best potential.

The Blind Side

Have you seen the 2009 hit movie?

This touching film is based on the true story of an orphaned kid who discovers a new family and a brighter future via football. It focuses on themes such as inclusivity, the significance of family, and the advantages of hard work. A truly inspirational film for when you find yourself in a rut.

Someone Great

Ultimate friendship goals

Someone Great is the perfect movie for when you've been dumped, and life seems to be going downhill, but you need to pick yourself up and remember who you are. The 2019 film starring Gina Rodriguez was a huge hit with the plot meandering through love, loss, friendships and careers which will poignantly hit home for many people. It captures that to be a better person you have to focus on yourself and what you want to achieve after heartbreak.

Crazy Rich Asians

Forever dreaming of a wedding like this

You may question, how can watching a film about some of the wealthiest people in the world make me want to be a better person? Well, the 2018 rom com is so much more than the riches. The movie dives into family, society and class, femininity, tradition and what is it like being "the other". It showcases the struggles with identity but when you come to terms with it, you will feel more like yourself and will be able to push through the boundaries that are holding you back.

Hamilton

You are missing out if you haven't watched Hamilton yet!

Fans were delighted when Hamilton arrived to Disney+ and the uplifting musical with its funky, feel-good soundtrack is highly motivating too. We see the orphaned Alexander Hamilton come to New York to work for George Washington and then become the first Secretary of the Treasury of the United States. A story about legacy, viewers gain insight on how to strive in difficult times.

Paddington 1 and 2

Everyone's favourite bear

If you haven't watched Paddington yet, have you been living under a rock? The film and sequel will revolutionise your life and you will instantly want to be a better person. Not only will the films brighten your mood, they teach us how to be kind and compassionate. Having these morals can lead to endless opportunities and fulfilling self-improvement.

