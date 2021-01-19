Where are the kids from Instant Family now? The film has proved popular on Netflix

Instant Family is proving to be a big hit with Netflix users given that the film has barely left the Trending category on the streaming platform.

The heartwarming comedy-drama, originally released in 2018, stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as Pete and Ellie Wagner, a married couple who decide to adopt.

After attending a foster care fair, Ellie and Pete find themselves fostering three children, Lizzy, Juan and Lita, and their lives soon become hectic. But what about the kids in real life, and where are they now? Find out all below...

Isabela Moner

Isabela Moner plays the role of 15-year-old Lizzy Wagner, the oldest sibling who is resentful at first with her new parents. Isabela may be at the beginning of her career, but the 19-year-old is no stranger to acting.

The talented teen has appeared in the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to do Before High School and animated show for the channel, Dora and Friends: Into the City!. She has also appeared in other films such as Transformers and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. More recently, she has wrapped filming for upcoming movie Sweet Girl, due out this year.

Gustavo Escobar

Playing 10-year-old middle sibling, Juan Wagner, in the film is budding actor Gustavo Escobar. The young star is seemingly making quite the career for himself and, according to IMDB, has been acting since the age of four. His credits include, Being Mary Jane, Criminal Minds, Oceans Rising and Peppermint, alongside Jennifer Garner.

Julianna Gamiz

Julianna Gamiz plays the adorable six-year-old Lita, the youngest Wagner sibling in Instant Family. Away from her role in the blockbuster, Julianna has had success on the small screen, too.

She has completed roles in the Hulu series East Los High as well as the movie version of the show. More recently, she also appeared in Jane the Virgin, playing the younger version of Gina Rodriguez's character.

