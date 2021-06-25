Fans saying same thing about new series of Too Hot to Handle Viewers of the Netflix show are giving their verdict…

Are you watching the new series of Too Hot to Handle? The outrageously addictive Netflix dating show recently released the second season and it's safe to say that fans are thoroughly enjoying the latest episodes.

But there's one aspect of the show that has viewers saying the same thing...

It seems one of the contestants on the reality programme has become something of a fan-favourite. Taking to social media, many are voicing their love for Melinda Melrose, a 28-year-old social media influencer who hails from New York.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Too Hot to Handle season two - official trailer

One person tweeted: "So we all agree that Melinda is carrying this season on her back and Pete is there to massage her when she gets tired, Right? #TooHotToHandle."

A second agreed, writing: "If we're being honest, without Melinda this season would be boring I fear #TooHotToHandle," as a third said: "The main character for me @Melinda_melrose #TooHotToHandle #THTH."

One fan was particularly supportive on Melinda, tweeting: "Melinda is a whole STAR and she's messy as hell I LOVEEEE her already @Melinda_melrose #thth #toohottohandle."

Are you enjoying the show?

Many supporters of Melinda were also loving her and Marvin together as a couple and are wondering if the pair are still an item post filming. However, (spoiler alert!) by the looks of their Instagram page, it's too early to see if the pair have gone the distance and remained a couple.

The reality show giving Love Island a run for its money sees a group of young and beautiful singletons camp out at an Instagram-worthy villa to get to know one another, but there's a twist: they are not allowed any physical contact.

Netflix have only released the first four episodes of season two, but fortunately fans won't have to wait long for the remainder of the series. The final six episodes will be available in the UK from 30 June.

