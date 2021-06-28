Eamonn Holmes talks 'gross misrepresentation' during Celebrity Gogglebox appearance

Eamonn Holmes delighted viewers by starring on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his wife, Ruth Langsford, on Friday - but the TV personality admitted that he almost quit the show after being upset by the editing in the previous series.

In 2020, the show edited Ruth and Eamonn’s reaction to watching Hospital, and Eamonn spoke candidly about the incident. "It was a gross misrepresentation of my reaction to the TV programme Hospital,” he told Metro. “I was very emotional listening to the young boy saving his father, in the same circumstances in which my father died.

WATCH: Gogglebox stars cringe at Curtis Pritchard stand-up

“He was able to see his father come round but they edited it to me telling Ruth a joke so the first phone call I had was from my mother, saying, 'Why did you not mention your daddy?' It was a bad edit, I got an apology and they re-edited it but we're back now.”

He also opened up about how watching television with Ruth is an unusual experience for them both, saying: “We never watch TV together. That's not my doing – it's Ruth's. Ruth likes to have a G&T and watch her soaps, which she knows I wouldn't be interested in, and she cannot take any interruptions. So she'll be concentrating and I'll say, 'I bet he did it!' or 'Is she married to his brother?’

Eamonn opened up about Channel 4's apology

“Ruth can't have any questioning so, in the politest but most strong tone, she tells me I have to watch TV in the other room… We have different tastes and the nice thing about Celebrity Gogglebox is that we have to watch the programmes together for a change."

Eamonn isn’t the only celeb to be unhappy with the series, as Dame Maureen Lipman previously revealed she left filming as they tried to show her Naked Attraction. Speaking to Radio Times, she explained: "They're not really interested in our opinions on what they're giving us. I'd seen Gogglebox and I thought, 'Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?’

"But it's your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want. They're searching for ways to make me go, 'Urgh!' So I thought, 'Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I'm going.'"

