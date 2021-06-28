Pete McGarry, who was a regular contributor on Channel 4's popular programme Gogglebox, has died aged 71 after a short illness, the programme have announced.

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show

The sad news was shared on Monday via the show's official Twitter account with a statement and photo of Pete, who appeared on Gogglebox with his wife, Linda and her son, George.

The statement read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness. Pete, his wife Linda and her son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox fans heartbroken as clip of late star Leon resurfaces

"The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been series regulars and firm favourites ever since. Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

It continued: "Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren. Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over a hundred children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time. Pete's death was not related to COVID-19."

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox pushed back from TV schedule - details

MORE: What the Gogglebox cast see when they watch TV revealed

Gogglebox made the annoucement on Twitter

Many followers and celebrity fans of the show replied to the sad news. Paddy McGuinness tweeted in response: "Such a shame, one of the OG's. RIP." Another fan tweeted underneath in the replies section: "So sorry to hear this, sending hugs and sympathies to Linda, George and the rest of the family @EssexfamilyGB."

Meanwhile, others also expressed their sadness and sympathies. A third wrote: "Aww I am so sorry to read this. Sincere condolences to you Linda, George and all the family and his friends. RIP. Lovely man."

A fourth tweeted: "Aw no. I was watching re-runs just yesterday with them on the show. Sending love to Linda their family and friends, he’ll be missed by us gogglebox following xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.