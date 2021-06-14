Celebrity Gogglebox viewers shocked by 'disgusting' moment in new episode What did you think of this moment in the Channel 4 show?

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers were shocked by the latest episode of the popular show, which saw Denise Van Outen's partner, Eddie Boxshall, share a dog ice cream with their pet pooch.

MORE: Tom Jones makes surprising confession on Celebrity Gogglebox

In the clip, Denise is telling him off for eating the dog's ice cream, which he then shares with the French bulldog before dipping back in for another bite. Taking to Twitter to discuss the moment which many viewers called "disgusting", one person wrote: "Eww! He continued to eat the ice cream after the dog licked from the tub?!? Eww!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers grossed out by moment in show

A fan added: "I love animals, but this is a NO! You might as well just lick the dog's 'bits' on its behalf because that's what it was probably doing before it started licking the ice cream. Vile!" A third added: "Don’t eat it after the dog." Others found the moment funny, with one writing: "Chill out Frenchies can’t lick their bits."

MORE: 18 Celebrity Gogglebox stars' immaculate living rooms: From Tom Jones to Ruth Langsford

MORE: The sad reason why Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum aren't taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox

Another member of the Celebrity Gogglebox family, Coronation Street actress Dame Maureen Lipman, recently revealed that she left the show temporarily after being shown Naked Attraction. Speaking to Radio Times, she explained: "They're not really interested in our opinions on what they're giving us. I'd seen Gogglebox and I thought, 'Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?'

What did you make of the moment?

"But it's your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want. They're searching for ways to make me go, 'Urgh!' So I thought, 'Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I'm going.'"

She previously told This Morning: "I thought that I was going into something where I was going to be a sort of female Will Self and I was going to comment on people. I didn't realise they were just going to show us lots and lots of mens' bits. We say really witty things and it all gets cut in favour of us going, 'Ew!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.