Love Island: breaking down episode one and our first impressions of the Islanders HELLO! Insider is back for a villa special…

Love Island came back with a bang on Monday and there's absolutely no doubt the ITV reality show is going to take over our lives.

The first episode gave everything we could have asked for: beautiful singletons, some outrageous dares and some sassy one-liners, setting a precedent for what is sure to be a cracking series.

The TV team are back for HELLO! Insider as we break down all of the antics going down in Majorca. To see what we thought of the Islanders, who's going to be turning heads and that toe-curling (pun intended) dare, watch our breakdown of episode one below…

WATCH: HELLO! Insider breaks down episode one of Love Island

Episode one saw the Islanders enter the villa for the very first time to begin their journey to find true love. After a coupling up ceremony that was hit and miss for a few of them (poor Hugo on the subs bench), eventually we got five pairs who will soon find out whether they'll stand the test of time or be mugged off.

Are you loving Love Island as much as us?

Fans were naturally loving the return of the ITV reality show. One person tweeted: "Can we just take a minute to appreciate how stunning Kaz is #LoveIsland."

A second wrote: "I have to say: that was actually a top tier first episode. Traditionally they’re very boring, but now I’ll be going to bed rethinking everything that led me to this point #LoveIsland."

