Laura Whitmore's Love Island 'revenge' corset sends fans wild - all the details

Love Island is back on our screens and we couldn’t be more excited. During the first show we couldn't take our eyes off Laura Whitmore and her Princess Diana-style revenge look.

The 36-year-old TV star, radio star and author, recently returned from maternity leave and looked incredible for the first episode wearing a blue and white 'revenge' corset top from Valle&Vik, a London-based luxury brand. Viewers might have thought it was a dress, but it was in fact a stunning two-piece.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Love Island 2021

One fan wrote: "You look gorgeous Laura", while another added: "This fit is stunning".

Fans loved Laura's first Love Island outfit

Laura's stylist, the talented Emma Lane, teamed Laura's ensemble with a pair of colourful Kat Maconie platform sandals, and Tilly Thomas hairslides. The pins read out 'My type on paper', a well-known catchphrase from previous seasons.

Laura's hair and makeup was flawless

Makeup artist Tori Ball ensured Laura's makeup was camera-ready with a slick of a nude lipstick and a dusting of peach blusher.

Even Laura's manicure was on point! Prior to her trip to the island, Laura paid a visit to Michelle Klass, who gave Laura a Love Island-themed manicure with a nude base with red hearts stuck on each nail.

Laura's nails were definitely Love Island ready

If you were hoping to recreate Laura's outfit and you can't manage to get your hands on the exact one, then we have found an amazing alternative.

Off-shoulder floral dress, £25, Lily Lulu Fashion

Why not add these gorgeous platform sandals from ASOS - at just £32, they're the perfect addition to your mini frocks this summer.

Natasha platform heels, £32, ASOS

Complete the look with sparkly grips a la Laura...

Custom crystal clips, £25, Not On The High Street

The first show comes just a couple of weeks after rumours that the new cast were quarantining in Majorca. According to reports, the brand new batch of Islanders that are looking to find love in the iconic villa were on the island in isolation from each other to ensure that any positive COVID-19 tests did not interrupt the start of the reality show.

We can't wait to see what this series has in store…

