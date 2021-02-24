Love Island will definitely be back in 2021 Will it finally be like the iconic summer of 2018 again?

Boris Johnson's road map is in place and If all goes as it should, summer 2021 will be ours to enjoy once again after a long, difficult year of lockdowns and social distancing. With pubs reopening, holidays allowed and even night clubs making a comeback, it can only mean one thing: that we'll all be sat at home watching Love Island, obviously!

So what do we know about the return to the iconic villa? Find out all of the info we have so far...

Will Love Island definitely return for 2021?

ITV2 confirmed that the show will be back in a press release, which reads: "Returning to ITV2, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's Love Island journey

"From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in this ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut."

The show's presenter Laura Whitmore also confirmed that the show was definitely going ahead, telling The Telegraph's Stella magazine: "I have been told that it's coming back. I love doing it, it's such a fun show. And I actually think it's been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss."

Is there an airdate and trailer for Love Island 2021?

The show has yet to confirm an airdate, but the series usually begins in early June, so should everything go ahead and travel is possible by then under COVID restrictions, we should be expecting an early June airdate! There isn't a trailer about the new series just yet - but watch this space!

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Who will star in Love Island 2021?

Although the cast of gorgeous singletons has yet to be announced, Laura revealed that there has been an unprecedented amount of applications for this summer. She said: "It's nice to realise how much people missed the show. Apparently applications are crazy this year. Let's just pray the vaccines kick in."

Laura will be presenting the show

However, Laura and her fiancee, Iain Stirling, have confirmed that they will definitely be back as the presenter and narrator for the show respectively. Chatting about the show to METRO, the Scottish comedian hinted that the show could move to the UK, saying: "Obviously, it's annoying, because I haven't got a sort of Covid crystal ball so we can't tell what situation that's going to be in."

"I genuinely thought I'm A Celeb was so brilliant this year, it's an option. It could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point."

What COVID practices will be put in place?

According to a report in the Daily Star, producers behind the hugely popular programme are keen to make the show happen, so one of the contingency plans could be flying out up to three times as many contestants as needed, in case any have to drop out due to coronavirus complications.

The show will return depending on COVID regulations

It's thought that the contestants would be put into strict isolation and undergo rigorous testing before heading into the villa to ensure the safety of the crew and other participants.

