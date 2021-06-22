Death in Paradise's Ralf Little delights fans with glimpse of popular character The actor was so excited!

Ralf Little has been sharing plenty of fascinating snippets from behind the scenes of Death in Paradise recently, and die-hard followers of the show were delighted when the actor shared a video of his very own version of a fan favourite character, Harry the lizard!

The actor took to his Instagram to reveal a lizard had paid a visit to his hotel room and Ralf couldn't help but make a reference to Harry, the lizard featured in the BBC drama.

Ralf could be seen telling the camera: "I was just sitting about to turn the TV on and I saw over here this little guy! Hello mate, it's alright!" as he showed a lizard perched on his hotel cabinet.

He added: "And what I love is, I've got my very own Harry! Gotta call you Harry, haven't I, mate? I'll keep you updated, if he keeps turning up, might live here with me."

Plenty of Ralf's followers were thrilled by the clip. One person wrote: "LIFE mimics art." A second said: "Make sure to tell anyone who might be doing chores or upkeep in the residence not to chase Harry out or hurt the little guy." A third wrote: "Very cool!!! Love Harry."

Ralf was so excited to have his very own 'Harry'

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Death in Paradise are back on the beautiful island of Guadeloupe to film a brand new series, but Ralf revealed one surprising problem that got in the way of filming recently – the weather!

The BBC star, who will be reprising his role as DI Neville Parker for series 11, shared a glimpse of behind the scenes on his Instagram, showing followers why filming got a bit "tricky" due to the rain.

The lizard in the show is a fan-favourite

Ralf could be seen telling the camera: "A little taste of paradise for ya," before showing the downpour outside and saying: "This is the bit you don't see on the show."

The actor then approached his co-star, Josephine Jobert, to jokingly ask if she was ready to film in the rain: "You ready for our outside scene Jos?" The Royale Family star then added in French: "Ha c'est tres difficile!"

