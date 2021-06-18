Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden found herself winding up in A&E after she suffered a small accident, but the businesswoman was quick to reassure fans who were worried about her.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a picture of herself beaming with the nurses who helped treat her at the Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

She also proudly displayed her arm, which was all done up in a cast, revealing to fans that she'd fractured her wrist.

"Thank you to the brilliant A and E #tauntonmusgrovehospital. Every one of you so caring, careful and very reassuring," she wrote on Instagram.

"We must never stop appreciating our amazing #nhs. There when you need them in bucketloads me, my newcast and the lovely @becky00117 and @lowri_harding x."

On Twitter, she explained that she'd gone in for a "fractured wrist" and that after some painkillers and a "reassuring voice" in her ear she left "with plastercast and wrist on the mend".

Her Dragons' Den co-star Theo Paphitis was one of the first to react, posting: "Oh no - wishing you a speedy recovery Deborah! You look like you're in safe hands x."

The star had broken her wrist

And although many fans were concerned for Deborah's health, they shared hopes that she would soon recover.

"Oh no! Hope you're okay Deborah. Wishing you a fast recovery x," said one, while another added: "Oh no! Was it horse-related? Wishing you a speedy recovery Deborah!"

One of Deborah's nurses also responded, as she wrote: "Lovely meeting you. Have a speedy recovery. Thank you for the appreciation, means alot."

We wish Deborah a speedy recovery!

The star has been entertaining fans each week during the new series of Dragons' Den as one of the titular dragons. The savvy businesswoman is perfect for the panel, having launched her first business when she was 19.

Deborah has been part of Dragons' Den since 2006

Although the business was a glass and ceramics company, she actually made her name with leisure parks like Weststar Holidays, which she joined back in 1992.

She later became the managing director of the business, which she later sold for £33million.

Deborah was also one of the contestants on the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was paired with Robin Windsor.

The pair achieved several decent scores together, even managing to get a '7' from the notoriously harsh Craig Revel Horwood, but they were ultimately eliminated in the fifth week of the competition.

