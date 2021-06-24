Peter Jones' absence from latest episodes of Dragons' Den explained Find out why the investor has been missing from the BBC show...

Viewers tuning into Dragons' Den may have been left confused after spotting a slight change in the show's line up.

Joining Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies on the episode was former dragon Theo Paphitis, instead of the show's longest-serving investor Peter Jones.

But why is Peter missing and when will he return? Find out more below...

Peter sadly has had to sit out of the most recent run of episodes after being ordered to follow government guidelines and self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19. It's not known whether Peter has contracted the virus himself, but fingers crossed he's okay!

Taking his place on the panel in his absence is fashion mogul Theo who appeared on the show for nine series between 2005 and 2012.

Explaining the change in the lineup on last week's episode, host Evan Davis told viewers: "This week there's a new but very familiar face in one of the chairs, because even dragons aren't immune to the effects of the pandemic. With Peter Jones having to self-isolate, high street heavyweight Theo Paphitis has stepped in to take his place."

Theo Paphitis has joined the panel of dragons in Peter Jones' absence

Peter also addressed his absence in a Twitter post, writing: "Since Dragons' Den began 16 years ago I haven't missed a single day's filming however during the last series I had to self-isolate. When discussing with @BBCOne who could stand in for me I chose @TheoPaphitis as he is one of the great past dragon."

Peter is due to make his return to the show on next week's episode, which will air on Thursday 1 July. However, one dragon who will be bowing out for good at the end of the current series is Vitabiotic owner Tej who announced back in January that he will be leaving to focus more on his businesses.

He will be replaced by 28-year-old entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who is the youngest investor in the show's history.

