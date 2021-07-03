Our Yorkshire Farm presenter Amanda Owens has spoken out about her sadness after mourning the loss of a friend.

The Channel 5 star made the heartfelt comment on Twitter earlier this week when she replied to her friend Debbie's tweet announcing the sad news that her husband, Andy North, had lost their "short fight" with cancer.

Amanda was clearly affected upon hearing the news of Andy's sad passing, and responded in a reply to the original tweet: "We will all miss @SidekickAndy Debs. Big love from us all."

The presenter, who dubs herself the Yorkshire Shepherdess, then followed her comment with a crying-face emoji and two love-heart emojis.

Fellow outdoors explorer and TV presenter Julia Bradbury, known for her stints on Countryfile, also shared her condolences to the post, writing: "So, so sorry to have lost @SidekickAndy."

Amanda appears on Our Yorkshire Farm alongside her husband Clive and their nine children. The Channel 5 show, which began in 2018, documents the family's time living on their farm and has become a huge hit with viewers. So much so, it's become the channel's most-watched factual show ever, with almost four million viewers tuning in each week.

Amanda Owen with her husband, Clive, who appears on the show with her

The couple's nine children, in descending order of age, go from the eldest, Raven, 18, who is currently at university, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, Edith, 11, Violet, nine, Sidney, eight, Annas six, Clemmy, five, to the youngest, Nancy, three. Amanda regularly shares snaps of her family on her social media and she boasts over 360,000 followers.

Speaking about the show, Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor at Channel 5 said: "Our Yorkshire Farm is such a special programme. It’s more than just a heart-warming documentary, it is a deeper exploration of family bonds, parenting styles and the desire among so many of us to live closer to nature. The Owens are a true inspiration."

