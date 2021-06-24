The Repair Shop's Jay Blades to front new series for Channel 5 - get the details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Jay Blades, the face of BBC's The Repair Shop. Following the release of his best-selling memoir earlier this year and the recent news that he is now officially an MBE, the 51-year-old TV star has been scouted by Channel 5 to front a brand new documentary series.

According to Deadline, the restoration expert will appear on a new three-part series that will see him delve into his past by revisiting his old homes in East London.

On the programme, titled Jay Blades: The Streets Where I Lived, Jay will be joined by old school friends as he reminiscences on his upbringing in Hackney and explores his previous homes, their history and the surrounding community.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks delay of new series and filming during Covid

The show will reportedly have "echoes" of popular factual series Who Do You Think You Are? and A House Through Time and has the potential to become a franchise, with other stars exploring the history of their previous abodes.

Speaking about the exciting new project, Jay said: "I can't wait to go back to my old neighbourhood and discover the history on its doorstep. The places I visit are the buildings, streets and communities that made me the man I am today."

Daniel Pearl, Channel 5 commissioning editor, factual, added: "Audiences are used to seeing Jay shine a light on other people's memories, but this series will turn the tables and give viewers an insight into his life, unearthing new discoveries not only about himself, but also the community he grew up in."

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the much-loved presenter

Meanwhile, for those concerned about Jay's future on The Repair Shop, he recently reassured fans that he has no plans to leave anytime soon. In an interview with The Express, he said: "It's been recommissioned for the next three years so hopefully I'll be there, I've been doing it for quite a long time."

He added: "I'm doing other shows as well. It's always going to be around community, but if they gave me a game show I'd be cool."

Jay, who is also set to present a new The Repair Shop spinoff for BBC Two later this year titled Jay's Workshop, also recently revealed to his large social media following that new episodes of BBC programme have been filmed, but the airdate is not yet known.

"I'm back in the barn @TheRepairShop.TV and I have to say, it's so busy down here filming brand new shows for you," he wrote. "Can't wait for you to see them, I'm super excited because you're not gonna believe what's been coming into the barn." How exciting!

