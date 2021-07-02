Baptiste announces series two release date with intense trailer - and we can't wait Tchéky Karyo is joined by Fiona Shaw for the new season

It's been a long wait, but BBC drama Baptiste is almost here. The highly-anticipated second series will see the return of Tchéky Karyo's iconic detective, Julien Baptiste, as he seeks to solve another intense missing person's case.

And now, the show has finally revealed the return date and has released a gripping trailer – which is making us so excited for the upcoming six episodes. Watch the trailer below...

WATCH: Baptiste finally eleases trailer for brand new series

The second and final instalment of Baptiste, which is a spin-off from The Missing, will be returning to screens on Sunday 18 July at 9pm on BBC One.

"In the six-part series, Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before," reads the synopsis. "After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction – whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case - to consume him."

Tchéky Karyo is back

The new episodes come two years after series one saw Baptiste investigate the disappearance of a young girl in Amsterdam. This time, Julien is in Hungary.

After the family of British Ambassador Emma Chambers disappears whilst on holiday in the mountains, the investigator immerses himself in Emma's world, using his exemplary knowledge and skills to do everything he can to find them.

Fiona Shaw is joining for series two

However, once again, the retired detective finds himself battling the Bureaucracy of the authorities, who are set on solving the mystery themselves, as well as the constant media presence as a result of the high-profile case – making his quest all the more challenging.

Series one saw Tchéky reprise his famous role opposite The Night Manager star Tom Hollander and Call the Midwife's Jessica Raine. In series two, fans can look forward to seeing Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw take on the role of diplomat Emma whose life is turned upside down when her family disappear.

On the drama's return, Tchéky told the BBC: "The story they [Jack & Harry Williams] have written for the second series is so bold, it questions our society and our relationships with others with a strong and accurate sense of judgement. I was excited to be challenged this way and to carry this ambitious story on my shoulders."

