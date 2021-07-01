Viewers divided over controversial and risqué new Netflix series Sex/Life

Sex/Life is the new Netflix series that has got everyone talking. The steamy new show starring The L Word actress Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos and Mike Vogel landed on the streaming site last week and viewers didn't waste any time getting stuck in.

MORE: Netflix viewers outraged as popular teen drama cancelled after just one season

Described as a "love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past", the series follows a suburban wife named Billie who, exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, begins journaling and fantasising about her passionate exploits with her ex-boyfriend.

After binging all eight episodes of the drama, many took to Twitter to give their verdict, and it seems viewers can't quite agree on what to make of the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you checked out Sex/Life yet?

Some were full of praise for the series and desperate for more episodes. As one fan put it: "#Sexlife is so addictive, I watched it all in a day and I need season two like NOW."

MORE: 9 excellent shows you definitely haven’t watched yet

MORE: Bridgerton themed Secret Cinema to come to London

Another echoed this, tweeting: "The most amazing series!!! Binge watched in one weekend and even cried at the end. So amazing and so relevant to many," and a third said: "All I have to say about #SexLife is, when can I expect Season two?"

Others were less impressed with the series and took issue with how it glamorises infidelity and toxic relationships. "So basically a show where a woman doesn't like her married life but she also does to some extent…? All because she clings to the past and just goes through strings and repeated episodes of infidelity," one viewer tweeted after watching. Someone else agreed, replying: "Spot on."

The steamy series has divided viewers

Another added: "Just watched a couple of episodes of #SexLife on Netflix. Everything about it is toxic masquerading as 'female empowerment'. I don't even know why I bother trying new shows, I'm always left disappointed and in some cases thoroughly disgusted." A fourth person simply wrote: "This show is just a mess."

However, some found themselves enjoying Sex/Life against their better judgement, with one viewer labelling the show Netflix's "best worst" new show.

MORE: This Is Pop: All you need to know about Netflix docuseries everyone is talking about

Will you be watching? The official synopsis for the series reads: "Billie Connelly wasn't always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha, working hard and playing even harder.

"Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad, the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here - and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie's past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.