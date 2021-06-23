Too Hot to Handle season two: see the cast's Instagram accounts You'll be wanting to follow these Instagram accounts

Everyone's favourite no dating, dating show Too Hot to Handle is returning for its second season to Netflix on Wednesday, with ten sexy new singletons hoping to find love on an exotic island with one major catch – they aren't allowed ANY physical contact with one another.

MORE: Too Hot to Handle: Fans of new Netflix show say it's better than Love Island - here's why

Anyone who obeys the rules and manages to refrain from such activity, including kissing, will be awarded the $100,000 prize. Episodes one to four drop 23 June and episodes five to ten on 30 July.

Loading the player...

Have you watched the trailer for season two yet?

The new singletons on the island are from across the globe, including the UK, US, New Zealand and Canada. Let's take a look at the cast's Instagram accounts and get to know them before we see them on screen. Do you have a favourite contestant already?

Cam Holmes

@camholmess

Cam shares a mirror selfie to his Instagram

Model and personal trainer, Cam Holmes, from Wales will be representing the UK in the new season. Some may recognise the 24-year-old for his entertaining videos on TikTok. Born and raised in South Wales, Cam is a self-confessed sexy nerd who doesn't shy away from a mirror selfie on Instagram. A lover of Lord of the Rings, will Cam be able to impress the girls with his spot-on Gollum impression, or will they fall for his impeccable taste in fashion? With possible commitment issues, Cam has had difficulties when settling down in a meaningful relationship, but can the beautiful ladies change this?

MORE: Netflix's Too Hot to Handle season one cast: where are they now?

Carly Lawrence

@carlylawrence_

A quick snap from Carly before she hits the beach

Meet 24-year-old model Carly Lawrence from Toronto, Canada who labels herself as a "man-eater". Carly stuns with confidence, loves to party and hates being told what to do. She also loves a little bikini snap, travelling the world and sharing food pics to her aesthetic Instagram. Although she used to be a competitive dancer, Carly does not have an interest in finding her perfect partner but instead is on the island to let loose. Is she going to struggle with the no physical intimacy rule?

Chase Demoor

@chasedemoor

Will the girls be charmed by Chase's smile?

Who doesn't love an athlete who is proud of their achievements? The handsome 24-year-old Chase Demoor is from Arizona, USA and is a professional football player. When he's not out on the field, Chase is either at the gym or creating content for his YouTube channel. He's a little too ready for the games to begin but is unaware that Lana, the virtual assistant who enlists the rules has her own plans.

MORE: Is Eleven going to die in Stranger Things season four?

Emily Faye Miller

@emilyfayemiller

Emily looks stunning in red

London-based model Emily Faye Miller has no interest in commitment, and she always gets what she wants. The multi-lingual model loves a good party, especially in Ibiza, and is a sucker for a little bikini snap. In search of love, the 27-year-old is not afraid to break a few hearts along the way. However, her Instagram highlights show that she does have a softer side with Emily regularly showcasing her dog, Twix.

Kayla Jean

@kaylajean.official

Kayla knows how to find her perfect lighting

Model by day, bartender by night, Kayla Jean is your carefree girl from Florida, USA. The 26-year-old enjoys hanging at the beach, tanning and surfing. With the face of an angel with her Filipina roots, Kayla loves a bad boy and has never been rejected. When she is not on the runway, Kayla often travels across the world. With a strict upbringing and a rebellious personality, will Kayla agree with the rules on the island?

MORE: 78 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix in June

Larissa Townson

@Larissa_Townson

How will lawyer Larissa handle the rules?

There is a lawyer on the island, but will she stick to the rules? Meet 28-year-old Larissa Townson, otherwise known as the real-life Elle Woods from Auckland, NZ. Although she is usually immersed in the legal world, when she doesn't have her head buried in paperwork, she is out partying with her friends, exploring her beautiful home country or taking snaps for Instagram. Her friends like to call her Tinkerbell as she loves it when guys obsess over her… maybe that's what we'll see throughout the episodes.

Marvin Anthony

@marvin.anthony_

Maybe Marvin is the king of mirror selfies

A man who has it all. Parisian model and influencer Marvin Anthony, 26, seems to have his life together with a Masters in finance, playing basketball at the highest level in France and starting his own concierge business. In his free time Marvin models for Hugo Boss, likes to take to the dance floor or hit the gym. Intelligent, charming and confident, but will he have luck with the ladies without being intimate?

Melinda Berry

@melinda_melrose

Melinda pictured on her travels

Melinda Berry is from Brooklyn, New York and is one of 16 siblings, but that doesn't stop her from standing out in a crowd. When the model is not working, she is a full-time jetsetter. The 28-year-old has visited various places around the world, including Miami, Thailand and Paris. Full of confidence, Melinda is ready to strut her way onto the island with the boys in her sights.

Nathan Webb

@nathankwebb

Nathan shows off his sleeve of tattoos

"An Englishman chasing the American Dream," as he states in his Instagram bio. Nathan Webb, originally from the UK, moved to Texas for work. And what is that work you may ask? The 27-year-old is a former stripper, who has a passion for country music, but his heart lies with the ladies. Nathan has been heartbroken before, but he has his dog Holly by his side. When he's not around her, Nathan is immersing himself in all types of outdoor activities such as kayaking and quad biking. With a player personality, will Nathan be able to open up again romantically?

Peter Vigilante

@petervigilante

Personal trainer Peter in his element

Peter Vigilante is a personal trainer from New York, but when the 21-year-old is not pumping iron, he's performing as a daring and comedic TikTok influencer with 2.2 million followers on the social media platform. He participates in the trends and even involves his mum who is the number one woman in his life. Peter does not shy away from the attention as he receives 100 to 200 DMs a day from his admirers, but he has his big family who are based in Staten Island to keep him in check. A fan of eating out, working out and astrology, will the stars align romantically for curly-haired Peter?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.