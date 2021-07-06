Celebrity Gogglebox fans have mixed reaction to Tom Jones' replacement The veteran singer is a favourite on the Channel 4 show

Sir Tom Jones is not only a global superstar, but he's also a firm favourite on Celebrity Gogglebox, so fans were naturally saddened to hear that the veteran singer would not be appearing on the Channel 4 show this week.

Instead, fellow global superstar Ed Sheeran will be sat alongside singer Anne-Marie for the upcoming episode on Friday 9 July, and it seems there has been a mixed response to the news.

One person was sad to hear about Tom's absence, writing on Twitter: "No no no. This is all wrong. Where is Tom Jones?" A second had a similar view, commenting: "I agree, I prefer [Anne-Marie] with Sir Tom Jones, they should at least appear together a few more times before bringing in someone else, no disrespect to Ed but we need more of sir Tom on CGB."

However, others were thrilled by the inclusion of Ed, who has previously appeared on the show, tweeting: "Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie doing gogglebox together!!! Oh this is the news I didn’t know I needed!!!"

Another said: "OMG this will be so much fun. Can't wait for this Episode. Love them together," as a third wrote: "Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran on Gogglebox together this week. STOP IM SO EXCITED."

The news was revealed earlier this week when Anne-Marie told The Sun that the Shape of You singer would be returning. "I've asked one of my best friends, Ed Sheeran, to join me on Gogglebox," she told the publication.

"I haven't seen him in real life for so, so long and when we used to hang out, we would always watch lots of TV. So it will be like old times. I can't wait."

There are plenty of other famous faces taking in the celebrity version of the Channel 4 show all giving their verdict on the week's TV. The line-up features the likes of Spice Girls star Mel C, Lorraine Kelly, comedian Mo Gilligan and radio DJ Clara Amfo.

