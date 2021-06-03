Sir Tom Jones makes heartbreaking confession about his wife Linda The couple were married for 59 years

Sir Tom Jones has said he will never love again following the death of his wife Linda in 2016. The Welsh singer, who has married for 59 years, paid a heartbreaking tribute to Linda in a new interview, describing her as "a part of me".

The Voice star, 80, appeared on The Joe Wicks Podcast this week and was asked if he thought he would find love again. "No, I'll never love again," he replied. "There was one love of my life, and that was Linda.

"I'm glad we had our lives together but I wish she was here now; we would be old together."

He also shared that he had fallen in love with his childhood sweetheart when they were just 12, saying: "I was in love with my wife as a kid. We grew up together and we loved one another ever since we saw one another."

Tom and Linda were married for 59 years before her death in 2016

Sir Tom and Linda were married in March 1957 and welcomed one child together, son Mark. She sadly passed away in April 2016 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in LA after a "short but fierce" battle with cancer.

Following her death, the singer decided to sell their LA mansion and relocated back to the UK, purchasing a flat in London.

The musician described his late wife as 'the one love of my life'

Speaking to The Sun, the Welsh star explained: "I started looking for flats in London while Linda was still alive but then she got worse and found it was cancer and she said, 'We've left it too late for me, but not for you, Tom'."

Sir Tom has spoken openly about his heartbreak following Linda’s death after battling cancer. He previously told The Observer magazine: "Losing Linda five years ago was the lowest part of my life. I honestly didn't think I was going to get through it.

Sir Tom has spoken openly about his heartbreak following Linda's death

"I had to go and see a grief therapist because I kept thinking, 'Did I do enough? Was I on the case? Did she slip away without me really realising what was happening?'

"But the therapist said, 'No, she had lung cancer, there is nothing you could have done.' Now every time I step on stage, Linda is with me. Before she died, she said, 'Don't think of me dying, think of me laughing.' That's how I remember her."

