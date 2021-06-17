Tom Jones shares never-before-seen throwback photo to mark celebration

Sir Tom Jones delighted fans on Friday as he shared a rare personal photo to his Instagram page as he sat down to watch the Euros 2020 match between England and Scotland.

In the photo that appears to have been taken on a polaroid camera, a young Tom can be seen wearing a white turtle neck with a chunky silver chain as he sips from a champagne coupe. In his other hand, he holds a cigar.

It's not known when the photo was taken, but given Tom's markedly younger-looking appearance and seventies-style outfit, our best guess is that it's from that decade.

Tom Jones moves The One Show's Alex Jones to tears as he talks late wife Linda

"Well it's a big weekend after all… Let's celebrate Great Britain!" Tom wrote in the caption of the post as he shared it with his 423k followers.

"Wow, what a look!" one fan wrote in the comment section. Another said: "Looking good, Sir Tom." A third added: "Cigar in one hand, champagne in the other. Keeping it classy."

While Tom settled down to watch the football, many of his fans tuned in to watch the Welsh crooner himself on Celebrity Gogglebox, where he's appearing alongside his The Voice co-star, Anne-Marie. The pair have quickly become fan favourites thanks to their hilarious quips and adorable friendship and on last week's episode, Tom shared a surprising confession with audiences after being shown x-rated clips from Naked Attraction.

"I can't look at myself naked in the mirror anymore," he admitted while watching the daring dating show which sees singletons bare all in an attempt to find love.

Tom, who recently celebrated his 81st birthday, continued: "When I was young I could, yeah. But when you're old you don't."

He then sent Anne-Marie into fits of laughter, as he joked: "When I get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and look in the mirror, I go, 'Who's that old [expletive] in there?' That's not me, that can't be me."

