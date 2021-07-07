Succession fans share confusion over new season three trailer Who is excited for the return of the Roy family?

Succession has released the trailer for season three, and while fans are thrilled that the show is returning for season three, plenty of people took to Reddit to express their confusion over Roman Roy’s small role in the new clip.

The trailer appears to show the immediate aftermath of the season two finale, in which Kendall Roy publicly declares that his father was aware of the misdeeds at the corporation instead of taking the blame himself and landing in jail. Most of the trailer then focuses on Shiv as she is torn between supporting her brother, or remaining loyal to her father.

WATCH: Succession's season three trailer

Posting about Roman’s minor role in the trailer, one person wrote: “The biggest surprise for me in the teaser was so little Roman. Season one was very Kendall focused, season two shifted towards Shiv. I thought Roman might take centre stage this time. Maybe he still will and they aren't giving it away just yet.” Another added: “I agree they wouldn't want to give away too much, but he barely says anything. Surely Roman has some zingers that don't spoil the plot.”

A third person wrote: “Yep, more Greg than Roman. Not complaining but we needed more Roman.”

Will Roman have a bigger role in season three?

Succession follows Logan Roy, an incredibly successful and powerful businessman, and his four children, Kendall, Shiv, Roman and Connor, as they vie to be named as Logan’s successor. Speaking about their excitement at the trailer, one fan wrote: “This teaser had me shaking like a polaroid picture,” while another added: “Omg this looks so good and more dramatic than ever and I love that.”

Succession Season 3 returns to Sky Atlantic and NOW this Autumn. Seasons 1-2 are available to catch up now on Sky On-Demand and NOW.

