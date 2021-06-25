Jared Padalecki 'gutted' he's not been asked to be involved in new Supernatural prequel series His co-star Jensen Ackles is spearheading new spinoff The Winchesters

Jared Padalecki has been left "gutted" after discovering that a Supernatural prequel series is in the works - without him.

The 38-year-old actor who rose to fame on Gilmore Girls and currently headlines The CW's Walker, took to Twitter on Thursday after news broke about the project, titled The Winchesters, which is being spearheaded by former co-star Jensen Ackles.

He said that while he was "excited" about the new show, he was upset that he had not been made aware of the project or been asked to be involved.

Retweeting his on-screen brother, he wrote: "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

While fans were initially confused by the actor's reaction and thought he was joking, he clarified in a second tweet that he was not. "This is the first I've heard about it," he added. "I'm gutted."

Jared fired off a third tweet - which has since been deleted - at Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson who will be penning the new series. "Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you've done. #Bravo you coward," it read.

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

The new show, which is Jensen and his wife Danneel are executive producing through their company Chaos Machine Productions, is set to be a prequel about the brothers' parents. According to Deadline, it will be told from Dean's perspective and reveal the "epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world".

The new series will be about the Dean and Sam's parents, John and Mary

Sharing his excitement for the prospective series, Jensen said in a statement: "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

No casting has been announced yet, but it seems likely that viewers can expect to see younger actors take on the roles of John and Mary, who were portrayed in Supernatural by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith.

The original series, which ran for 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020, followed two brothers, trained up by their father from a young age to be hunters of supernatural beings following the death of their mother at the hands of a demon. It aired its finale last fall following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

