Kris Marshall reveals controversial reason he left Death in Paradise A resurfaced interview with the actor has been circulating social media

Kris Marshall has come under fire after a resurfaced interview about why he quit Death in Paradise. The 47-year-old actor starred as DI Humphrey Goodman on the BBC series from 2014 until 2017, replacing DI Richard Poole who was played by Ben Miller.

MORE: Ralf Little hints at how Kris Marshall could return to Death in Paradise

In the interview which took place on Lorraine in June 2020, the actor opened up about why he called it time on the much-loved BBC show, revealing that he felt his son was becoming "a bit too Caribbean".

"The thing is, after doing four great years on Guadalupe, the island where we filmed Death in Paradise, I realised that I really had to get my son to school," he said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shares a clip of behind-the-scenes on Death in Paradise season 11

MORE: Where are the cast of BBC sitcom My Family now?

MORE: Death in Paradise: Everything we know so far about series 11

"He was becoming a bit too Caribbean, he refused to wear shoes and would only drink coconut water and eat pineapple. He was on very good on the beach, but not very good with Maths and English so I decided it was time to get him back into school."

He then joked that he started questioning his decision on his next acting job, saying, "six months later, I'm standing on a film set in a car park in Dagenham at four o'clock in the morning thinking 'Have I made the right decision?'

Kris made the comments on an interview with Lorraine last year

The actor made similar comments at the time of his exit in 2017, telling the Radio Times that he and his wife had agreed that he would only do Death in Paradise "until it became impractical." He said: "It was always quite a finite thing. I certainly didn't hide it from anyone I work with."

MORE: Death in Paradise cameos: the biggest stars you forgot appeared in the BBC drama

"Thomas has basically spent half his life in the Caribbean. Every year he went to the same nursery in Guadeloupe. But now it's time for him to put on scholastic shackles and toe the line."

The actor, who is also known for his roles in Love Actually and Sanditon, shares two children, Thomas and Elsie, with his wife nine years, Hannah. During his four-year stint on the show, the whole family moved from their home in Wells to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Since his departure from the series, the family have settled in Bath.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.