Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall hints at potential Ben Miller cameo - Exclusive

Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has revealed he would love to see Ben Miller make a cameo on the Death in Paradise spin-off show.

The actor, who plays DI Humphrey Goodman, sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview, in which he spoke about the potential of his DIP predecessor returning to the franchise. Watch the trailer for the new season below.

When asked if he would like to see Ben, who played DI Richard Poole from series one to three, make an appearance, Kris said: "Would I love to see Ben in the show? Of course. Ben's roots in comedy are second to none so would I like to see Ben in the show? Yeah, absolutely. Whether it would be Richard Poole or not, I don't know. Who knows?"

He also spoke about his off-screen friendship with the Primeval star, adding: "Ben is a brilliant actor and I absolutely love him. He was fantastic to me when he was leaving Death in Paradise and I was taking over, he had great advice for me."

Kris said he would "love" Ben to make a cameo in the new spin-off

So, could Ben star in the spin-off anytime soon? While his character was killed off in season three, he did reprise the role in series ten and appeared as a figment of DS Camille Bordey's imagination.

What's more, the actor previously expressed an interest in making an appearance in the new drama during an interview with HELLO! in July last year.

"God I'd love to, is he [Kris] really? That's so exciting, that's brilliant news! I'd love to, I mean it's Kris – don't forget your mates. It's exciting, really great."

In a later interview with RadioTimes.com, the 57-year-old expressed his sadness over saying goodbye to Richard Poole.

"I've loved every character that I've played. I really miss Richard Poole from Death in Paradise," he said.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful character. And inevitably there's a sort of sadness in me that I'm not going to get to play him again. You miss them."

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star in Beyond Paradise

While the BBC has yet to announce the renewal of Beyond Paradise, co-creator and writer Tony Jordan has already started working on season two. When asked whether another season was on the cards during a Q&A, he said: "I hope so, I've started writing it! Ever the optimist, I'm not even waiting to be commissioned."

Fans may have to wait a little while longer to see if Ben's DI Poole makes a cameo in any further episodes.

