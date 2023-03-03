Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall hints at Death in Paradise crossover - Exclusive The actor plays DI Humphrey Goodman in the spin-off series

Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has hinted at a future Death in Paradise crossover episode in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

The actor, who reprised his role as DI Humphrey Goodman in the spin-off show, said to "watch this space" when asked about the potential of a collaboration between the flagship series and Beyond Paradise.

"All I can say is watch this space," he said. "That's all I'll say to that."

The new series follows DI Humphrey and his fiancée Martha (played by Sally Bretton) as they embark on a new life in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott on the Devonshire coast. See the detective in action in the trailer below.

While there are parallels between Death in Paradise and the new spin-off series, Kris revealed that there is one major change from the original drama: there are no murders.

"With Death in Paradise, the clue is in the title. We do have death in Beyond Paradise but we don't have murders because it needed to be a completely new show, otherwise it would be really lazy to just do a show where you plonk it in Devon and Cornwall," he explained.

"It wouldn't work really, because a huge amount of the attraction of Death in Paradise is its setting."

Kris stars in the spin-off alongside Zahra Ahmadi

Explaining that the show's crimes are suited to its coastal setting, Kris said: "Our crimes are more suited to the surroundings.

"They are a bit more quirky and a bit more Celtic and pagan and folklore-ish.

"It's a bit more bucolic, as you would expect in the UK – not necessarily people being stabbed in a wonderful, five-star Caribbean hotel," he said.

Kris teased a crossover episode with Death in Paradise

The Love Actually star also added that the "denouement" of each episode is different compared to other detective dramas, such as Poirot, saying the conclusion of the investigations is portrayed in a "more interactive" way. "I think it's completely unique and hasn't been done before," he said.

