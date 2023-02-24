Death in Paradise star talks season 12 finale as Neville’s fate is finally confirmed In our Under the Palms finale, we chat to Shantol Jackson about the season 12 ending!

Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson sat down with HELLO! to discuss the season 12 finale of the hugely popular show! The show has kept fans on their toes with Neville Parker’s fate in the final few episodes, with the poor detective being falsely accused of murder, arrested, betrayed by his girlfriend and finally contemplating leaving St Marie for good.

However, in the finale, it was revealed that Neville would be staying on the island after solving a murder alongside his police friends, with DS Naomi Thomas being a key factor in keeping Neville on the island. Join us as we chatted with Shantol about Neville’s fate in the finale…

WATCH: Shantol Jackson talks about the incredible Death in Paradise season finale

Shantol also revealed that she was the person to tell Ralf Little, who plays Neville, how important it was for him to read the scripts for the final few episodes. She said: "He didn’t read it! I was like, 'Did you read the episode?' And I was like [shouting], 'YOU NEED TO READ THE EPISODE.' He loved it, and he said, 'I really like it.' I said, 'This episode is for you.'

"We all knew it was really, really good. While we were recording and supporting the character, it was all very emotional for us… It was really lovely. We had a really good time. That key scene? Loved it! […] That was several takes from different angles, and each time I was thinking, 'What did I do

with this hand?' But we were so excited to do it, we’ve not done anything like that since I was there… Everyone was so excited to be a part of it and make it look as epic as possible and of course, Ralf did an amazing job."

Shantol opened up about the finale

What happened in Death in Paradise’s season 12 finale?

The finale saw Ralf Little’s character Neville Parker hint that he wanted to leave St Marie and return to Manchester following the devastating revelation that his girlfriend Sophie was actually trying to set him up for murder. After struggling to cope with the aftermath of the situation, Neville attempts to solve one more case, and finally realizes that he wants to stay in Guadeloupe after solving the case alongside Naomi, Marlon and Darlene - as well as the Commissioner!

Neville will be staying on St Marie!

