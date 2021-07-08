Bridgerton star Phoebe Dveynor makes rare comment about Corrie star mum 

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dveynor has opened up about her mum, fellow actress Sally Dvyenor, in a rare interview. The actress famously plays Sally Webster in Coronation Street, and Phoebe chatted about the reality of growing up with a famous mum.

Chatting to Financial Times, she denied that she lives in a glamorous household, saying: “In real life my mum was always a dungaree wearer, which probably rubbed off on me a lot. Work for her was the dressy time, not home, and I always thought that was kind of cool.” Chatting about her grandmother, Shirley, she added: “She always looked divine and still does. It was always one piece of really beautiful jewellery, a pearl necklace or pretty earrings. Always a flash of something – gold on her eyelids and a pop of colour.”

Phoebe has previously chatted about her mum’s reaction to Bridgerton, telling BBC Radio 2 host Steve Wright: “She is very proud and excited. I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it. I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about.”

Phoebe plays Daphne on the hit show

Sally has previously opened up about her daughter, telling the Sunday Mirror: “I just want to say I’m very proud of Phoebe and, as a family, we are so excited to see Bridgerton on Christmas Day.” She added: “Phoebe decided she wanted to act when she was 12 or 13. My mother-in-law Shirley said to me, ‘You mustn’t dissuade her. Actors are the most wonderful people in the world and the most fun.’ I thought, she’s absolutely right. And even if it’s very difficult, she’s going to have a great time.

