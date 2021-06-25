John Boyega wants role as ‘new guy’ in Netflix’s Bridgerton The new Duke of Hastings perhaps?

Hollywood A-lister John Boyega has revealed that he would love to be the “new guy” in Bridgerton while chatting to Rege Jean Page during the THR Drama Actor Roundtable. We hope you’re hearing this, Shonda Rhimes!

MORE: Bridgerton themed Secret Cinema to come to London

During the roundtable, the Star Wars actor said: “I’m trying to get that Bridgerton money, man. I need to wear them skintights, I need to be the new guy up in there… But, honestly, something like that. Give me a horse and a lovely maiden and all of that.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rege gained a huge fan following after playing the Duke of Hastings

Rege replied jokily, saying: “Tell you what, I’ll have that Star Wars money, you can have the Bridgerton money.”

Rege confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton season two, At the time, he released a statement that read: "It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

Could John be the next Duke of Hastings?

Shonda, who serves as the show’s producer, opened up about hearing the news, telling Vanity Fair: "I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. Like, we didn't kill him, he's still alive!

MORE: Bridgerton reveals first look at season two - and we can't wait

MORE: Every single one of the Bridgerton siblings' love stories

"I don't know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book is a different romance. What would be the ever-after of this combo? I mean, really, what would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. So yeah, I was like, whoa!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.