Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan makes hilarious blunder while accepting award - and it involves Paul Mescal The actress was thrilled with her win!

Nicola Coughlan took to social media on Monday to share her excitement at being awarded the Rising Star Award at the Irish Film & Television Awards – but the actress also shared the hilarious blunder she made when giving her speech, involving fellow Irish actor, Paul Mescal!

MORE: Nicola Coughlan wows fans with this jaw-dropping transformation

The Bridgerton star shared a video of her sat at her table while being awarded the gong virtually and, although the funny moment wasn't shown in the video, she explained in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton makes major announcement about season two

"I flippin won the Rising Star #IFTA and gave a speech where I for some reason thanked Paul Mescal who I have never worked with in my life," she wrote. "It is such an unbelievable honour I'm so grateful thank you thank you @iftaacademy! Video by the most gorgeous @patrickwilson."

Nicola's career has gone from strength to strength since first appearing as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls in 2018. The star is now also known and adored for portraying Penelope Featherington in Netflix smash-hit, Bridgerton, which has recently begun production on its second series.

The Irish actress can look forward to more recognition in the future, as series two of the racy period drama will touch upon her character's story and romance with Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

MORE: Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's real age shocks fans

MORE: 79 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Nicola shared the funny moment on Instagram

Speaking about what to expect from season two, Netflix released a sneak peek which read: "The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.