Lin-Manuel Miranda's new Disney film Encanto already looks amazing - trailer 

Everyone loves a bit of Lin Manuel Miranda’s magic when it comes to Disney films. The creator behind the popular musical Hamilton and the primary songwriter in Disney’s animated Moana, is back composing music for the new enchanted animated musical, Encanto.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a Latino family who live in a fairy-tale town full of allure in Colombia's mountains. Every child in their magical house has been given a special gift, such as strength or healing powers, with the exception of one. Mirabel, the only normal child, realises that the magic is being threatened, and despite her family’s powers, she may be the only one who can preserve it.

Disney dropped the teaser trailer, and it is full of magic realism and uplifting music that will have you tapping your feet. We are introduced to Casa Madrigal and meet the exceptional members of the family. We have a sibling who is extraordinarily strong, one who is able to connect with animals, a shapeshifter, another who can make beautiful flowers bloom and two young ones having fun with their powers. And then we have Mirabel – but at least she can play an instrument!

The film also radiates a heart-warming message with protagonist Mirabel saying: “Gift or no gift, I am just as special as the rest of my family.” Although Mirabel’s family are all outstanding and fantastical, it seems as if Mirabel’s singularity will make her stand out more and that she will certainly discover her own gift when she least expects it.

Encanto is Disney Animation Studios 60th animation film. It is directed by Bryon Howard (Zootopia) and Jared Bush (writer on Moana). The film will feature eight original songs, composed and written by Lin Manuel Miranda, in both English and Spanish.

Encanto is set to hit theatres in November 2021, and we can’t wait to be immersed in the magic and the beautifully infectious music!

