Were the Love Island cast allowed to watch Euros England vs Italy final?

The Love Island cast couldn’t believe their luck on Sunday night after an exception to a major villa rule was made - and they were allowed to watch the Euros final between England and Italy!

The cast were kept in the dark about the tournament, and typically know nothing about the outside world, but were given a one-off treat. During Aftersun, it was revealed that Chloe received a text which read: “Islanders, tonight you will be able to watch the England football team play Italy in the final of the European Championship! #ItsComingHome.”

The group were, of course, delighted by the news - then disappointed as Italy took home the trophy. A source previously told The Sun that the match would be screened as a special treat to the islanders, who have been talking about the tournament non-stop.

Fans were full of praise for team England’s performance on Sunday night, after they very sadly lost 3-2 in penalties. One person wrote: “Show the players some love - how many of us thought England would reach the final at the start of this tournament? They’ve brought us so much joy, and carried the pressure with grace.”

Another added: “55-years of hurt goes on but what a journey. England should be proud of their team. They are the best in my lifetime and the future is bright.” A third wrote: “So proud. Instead of thinking of it as a missed penalty I will think of it as the moment our next superb England managers were created - decades down the line... his empathy and responsibility and understanding is outstanding.”

