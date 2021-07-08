Maura Higgins goes Instagram official with new Strictly boyfriend Giovanni Pernice The Love Island beauty split from Chris Taylor this year

Love is in the air for Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice and Love Island star Maura Higgins! The brunette beauty took to her Instagram page during England's semi-final victory to share a loved-up snap of the pair holding hands.

The couple, both 30, appeared smitten as they enjoyed a romantic dinner date just days after they were pictured together for the first time at another football match.

They first sparked romance rumours after they both appeared to stay at the same Cornish hotel for a mini-break last month.

Earlier this year, Maura parted ways from fellow Love Islander Chris Taylor, who she dated for six months. She has previously been in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard – his brother is AJ Pritchard and has worked alongside Giovanni on Strictly for several series.

Meanwhile, professional dancer Giovanni has previously dated Jessica Wright, Ashley Roberts and Georgia May Foote. Last year, the Italian-born star was plagued with rumours that he was dating his Strictly dancing partner Ranvir Singh – which has been denied by both parties.

Maura shared this snap on Wednesday night

Speaking about their ballroom chemistry on Steph's Packed Lunch back in March, a coy Giovanni remarked: "Yeah I mean, there's always going to be rumours you know, and I always say that if there is rumours it’s okay because it means that what we’re doing just arrives home because dancing is acting."

He added: "So if we’re doing the Rhumba and doing the Argentine Tango, and people are thinking that we are together, it means that we are doing something right you know? Again, dancing is acting so we need to develop and we need to give the people what they want."

