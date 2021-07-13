Sharnaz Shahid
BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood explains mystery absence from BBC Breakfast. Get all the details here...
Carol Kirkwood has been noticeably missing from BBC Breakfast this week, and now she has finally addressed the reason behind her mysterious absence. Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old weather presenter revealed: "Got a week off this week! Hope the weather improves @bbcweather xxx."
The TV star was quickly inundated with messages from fans, with one writing: "Ah, will miss you watching breakfast Carol. Have a fab week off." Another said: "Have a great week off and hope the weather will be kind to you."
Carol's break comes at the perfect time; she has just released her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon. After the launch, Carol tweeted: "So grateful for all the encouragement and lovely comments I have received for my first novel #UnderAGreekMoon. THANK YOU xxx @HarperFiction @katebradleySW6 @EmmaPickard."
The romantic story follows Hollywood actress Shauna Jackson as she deals with the aftermath of a "scandal" she left behind on the Greek island of Ithos 20 years ago.
Strictly's Anton du Beke wrote a testimonial, which read: "A real treat, wonderfully escapist with heart and drama – marvellous!" Former colleague Steph McGovern added: "An absolute cracking read - it's brilliant!"
Carol is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter
News of the release date comes shortly after Carol gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy. The weather reporter opened up about her secret romance with her "handsome" boyfriend in a recent interview, describing their relationship as the "best thing that's ever happened to me".
"I don't want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny - he's always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well," she told Prima Magazine.
