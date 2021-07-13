Carol Kirkwood has been noticeably missing from BBC Breakfast this week, and now she has finally addressed the reason behind her mysterious absence. Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old weather presenter revealed: "Got a week off this week! Hope the weather improves @bbcweather xxx."

The TV star was quickly inundated with messages from fans, with one writing: "Ah, will miss you watching breakfast Carol. Have a fab week off." Another said: "Have a great week off and hope the weather will be kind to you."

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood leaves Naga Munchetty in hysterics

Carol's break comes at the perfect time; she has just released her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon. After the launch, Carol tweeted: "So grateful for all the encouragement and lovely comments I have received for my first novel #UnderAGreekMoon. THANK YOU xxx @HarperFiction @katebradleySW6 @EmmaPickard."

The romantic story follows Hollywood actress Shauna Jackson as she deals with the aftermath of a "scandal" she left behind on the Greek island of Ithos 20 years ago.

Strictly's Anton du Beke wrote a testimonial, which read: "A real treat, wonderfully escapist with heart and drama – marvellous!" Former colleague Steph McGovern added: "An absolute cracking read - it's brilliant!"

Carol is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter

News of the release date comes shortly after Carol gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy. The weather reporter opened up about her secret romance with her "handsome" boyfriend in a recent interview, describing their relationship as the "best thing that's ever happened to me".

"I don't want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny - he's always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well," she told Prima Magazine.

