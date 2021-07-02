BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood teases exciting news after confirming new romance The BBC weather reporter has lots to look forward to!

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has officially started the countdown to her latest venture - the release of her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon. Taking to her social media pages the beloved weather reporter revealed there's one week left until everyone can grab a copy themselves.

The romantic story follows Hollywood actress Shauna Jackson dealing with the aftermath of "scandal" she left behind the Greek island of Ithos twenty years ago.

MORE: BBC's Carol Kirkwood opens up about the pressure to look good on telly

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood leaves Naga Munchetty in hysterics

Strictly's Anton du Beke has already written a testimonial, which reads: "A real treat, wonderfully escapist with heart and drama – marvellous!" Former colleague Steph McGovern added: "An absolute cracking read - it's brilliant!"

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood opens up about heartache following divorce

SEE: BBC's Carol Kirkwood narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction

News of the release date comes shortly after Carol gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy. The 59-year-old opened up about her secret romance with her "handsome" boyfriend in a recent interview, describing their relationship as the "best thing that's ever happened to me".

Under a Greek Moon, £10.29, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Speaking with Prima Magazine, the weather presenter admitted she is extremely happy but isn't sure whether she is ready to remarry anytime soon.

MORE: Mike Bushell's wife shuts down Strictly 'curse'

"I don't want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny - he's always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well," she revealed.

Carol is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter

"He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

Clearly smitten with her new man, Carol added: "He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.