Jules Hudson speaks candidly about his future on Escape to the Country The beloved presenter has presented the show since 2007

Jules Hudson is a beloved presenter on Escape to the Country, and has been presenting the show since 2007. But how much longer will the presenter be a part of the hugely popular series? Find out what he’s had to say about it so far…

READ: Meet Escape to the Country presenter Jules Hudson's family

Previously chatting to Express, he admitted that he certainly had no plans to leave any time soon. Chatting about his handbook about the show, he explained: “They’ll have to carry me out. I absolutely love it. In many respects and I think in some small ways I've helped to define it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jules Hudson films ducks in the rain

“And that's why I wrote the Escape to the Country handbook to bring many of the lessons that I've learned. Not just through my professional life on Escape to the Country but also my personal life. It is a part and parcel of who I am, I absolutely live and breathe it. It’s a show I'm very, very proud of.”

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson shares rare photo of family member

MORE: Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin talks moving house with wife and young sons

The presenter previously had career in the military. After receiving a degree in Field Archaeology, he trained to be an officer at Sandhurst aged 23, the same place where Prince Harry did his own training. He eventually decided not to pursue a career in the army and left to pursue a career in television. However, after ten years he was commissioned into the British Army with the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers.

He's not going anywhere any time soon!

He opened up about returning to his role in 2017, telling the Express: "Last year, I went back again to be commissioned in the Royal Engineers and that was the bravest thing I’ve ever done. It was pretty daunting. I did come out the other end okay but most of my comrades were half my age."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.