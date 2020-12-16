Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin talks moving house with wife and young sons The presenter and his wife Jessica welcomed twin boys earlier this year

Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin has opened up to HELLO! about his family's future, revealing that he and his wife Jessica recently moved from Hertfordshire to Newcastle with their three sons, Rex, Rafa and Cormac.

MORE: Jonnie Irwin and wife Jessica introduce adorable twin boys in exclusive photoshoot

He explained: "Maybe it was part of a very intelligent masterplan. The idea was to extend our family home, so we got planning permission. So we moved single-handedly in lockdown. I filled the van up and we came here, and just got bedded into the house before the twins were born."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Jonnie's twin boys!

The move was originally intended to be temporary, but the pair have loved living there so much that they are planning to buy a permanent home there.

Jonnie added: "Since being up here we realise how great it is to have family and friends close by. They’ve all waded in and helped and never made it feel like they were doing us a favour. We’ll look to buy in the new year."

Jonnie and Jessica share three children

The TV personality and Jessica welcomed baby twins back in June, and the 47-year-old explained: "It's been quite a rollercoaster. You could say I left it all quite late in life. A mate of mine said: 'Jonnie Irwin, late starter, big finisher,' and that is about right!"

MORE: Jonnie Irwin shares hilarious video of son Rex

MORE: Jonnie Irwin reveals incredible home transformation

MORE: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants kids one day

First-born Rex, who turns two on Christmas Day, "came hurtling into the world", Jonnie told us. "It was brilliant to have someone else to think about. And then, in quick succession, suddenly two more landed. We have rocked back on our heels a little bit."

The couple currently reside in Newcastle

Their firstborn already loves his twin brothers, as Jonnie explained: "He has a really sweet nature, and sometimes just goes and sits by them and strokes their legs. For such a young boy he's very aware of them and calls them 'brothers'. I don't think Rex can tell them apart, but then I struggle with that as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.