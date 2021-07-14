Bridgerton season two reveals first details of new main couple The pair will be the stars of season two

It is no secret that Bridgerton’s second season will focus on a new couple after the Duke and Duchess of Hastings (Simon and Daphne) finally get their happily ever after. However, the popular series’ showrunner, Chris Van Dusen, has opened up about what to expect from the budding romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley respectively.

Chatting to Deadline, he said: “I don’t think people are going to be ready. It’s everything people love so much about the first season but more… The two of them are just magnetic.”

He added: “I always hoped that people would find and fall in love with this show but I certainly could never have anticipated this level of response or reception and it’s been so exciting and a little surreal in the best way possible. I’m just filled with so much gratitude.”

Simone is set to play Kate

Jonathan previously opened up about taking centre stage in season two, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I'm excited. Because the world is so detailed… It’s so elevated and heightened and escapist and extraordinary. With that in mind, it's not scary then, stepping into your season as a Bridgerton because everyone around you is going to be doing amazing stuff.

“All the little storylines, all the little flavours are great. The excitement genuinely is to see the character development and to be able to play around with that. The fear was probably there at the beginning of season one. We really are a family and knowing where everyone's going to end up, we're all in it together. It's a real ensemble piece. And I might say that now but on day one, my top hat might just be like [makes sliding off head motion]. Maybe I'll lose my nerve, but we'll see.”

Jonathan will reprise his role as Anthony

In the second novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony decides that it is time to wed, but has no interest in marrying anyone for love. He eventually decides on the diamond of the season, Edwina. The only thing is that he has to win over her older sister, Kate, first.

