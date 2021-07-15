David Furnish breaks silence about working with Meghan Markle The news was revealed on Wednesday by the Duchess

Meghan Markle delighted fans on Thursday as she announced she will serve as an executive producer on Pearl, an upcoming animated series that will air on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex will be working alongside stars like Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Amanda Rynda and David Furnish on the series.

And following the exciting news, Elton John's husband took to Instagram to reveal he is "delighted" that the secret is finally out.

"I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and @netflix are the perfect partner," he wrote.

Fans were quick to express their joy at the new project, with one writing: "Wow!! That's going to be awesome!!"

David and Elton are really good friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A second added: "Amazing, can't wait," whilst a third remarked: "That's amazing. Thank you for using your platform to lift up and empower women. I plan on watching it as son as it comes out. I can't wait!"

Pearl is the working title for the series, which doesn't yet have a release date, and will follow a young girl on a "heroic adventure" as she discovers her true power and finds inspiration from influential women from history.

Meghan Markle announced the news whilst on maternity leave

In a statement, Meghan said: "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."